Quantum Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,855 Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $90,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 855.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GKOS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.24. 9,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,132. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.78. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.61 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

