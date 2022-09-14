Quantum Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for about 1.9% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 34.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 290.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,841 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.28. 8,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.