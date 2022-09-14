Quantum Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NVS stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.22. 72,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,823. The company has a market cap of $179.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average is $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

