Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DermTech were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in DermTech by 4,558.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 624,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 610,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DermTech by 2,384.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 481,167 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $3,966,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $3,963,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in DermTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DMTK stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.49. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $36.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.

DMTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of DermTech from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

