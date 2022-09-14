Quantum Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.40. 29,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,481. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

