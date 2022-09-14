Quantum Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,981 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. 1,304,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,337,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

