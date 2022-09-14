Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $124.11

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $124.11 and last traded at $124.42, with a volume of 7988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.87.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,901,000 after buying an additional 55,298 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 23,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

