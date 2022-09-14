Quilter Plc Acquires 24,130 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quilter Plc increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,130 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.7% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $61,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 52.3% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

