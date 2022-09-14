Quilter Plc Acquires 7,515 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $356.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.01. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

