Quilter Plc Acquires 76,756 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 76,756 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.1% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $77,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $159.41 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

