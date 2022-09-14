Quilter Plc Buys 11,519 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.08% of American Water Works worth $23,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after acquiring an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,938,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $152.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

