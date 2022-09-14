Quilter Plc Purchases 12,224 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 1.3% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Quilter Plc owned 0.19% of United Rentals worth $49,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.82.

URI stock opened at $294.67 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.