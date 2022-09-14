Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Qumu to $0.80 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Qumu Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $0.72 on Friday. Qumu has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qumu
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qumu by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Qumu by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
