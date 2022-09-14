R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 177,500 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM accounts for about 4.9% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.20% of R1 RCM worth $89,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,065,094 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $108,782,000 after acquiring an additional 267,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,982,012 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $106,559,000 after acquiring an additional 98,419 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,910,213 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $104,637,000 after purchasing an additional 429,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $86,579,000 after purchasing an additional 131,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

RCM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 23,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,343. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,749,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,449,056 shares of company stock valued at $317,717,189 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

