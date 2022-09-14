Radix (XRD) Price Up 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Radix (XRD) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Radix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Radix has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a market cap of $315.24 million and approximately $910,965.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00778714 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00817461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016083 BTC.

About Radix

Radix launched on November 17th, 2020. Radix’s total supply is 12,353,828,178 coins and its circulating supply is 4,623,713,545 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/Radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.