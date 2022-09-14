Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Short Interest Down 36.6% in August

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Randolph Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Randolph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,812,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Randolph Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNDB remained flat at $26.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.40 million, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. Randolph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RNDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Randolph Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.