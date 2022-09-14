RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.97. Approximately 2,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 312,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.45.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.13. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,346.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $70,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

