Raymond James Boosts Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Price Target to $17.00

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on FPI. Roth Capital began coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Farmland Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $778.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,433.00 and a beta of 0.72.
Farmland Partners Company Profile
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.
