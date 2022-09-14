Raymond James Weighs in on Enbridge Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENB. CSFB decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.31.

TSE ENB opened at C$55.28 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$46.88 and a 12 month high of C$59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.93 billion and a PE ratio of 22.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$13.22 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 140.66%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

