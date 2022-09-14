Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.10.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average is $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile



Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

