Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75-68.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.81 billion. Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.60-$4.80 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE RTX traded down $4.08 on Tuesday, reaching $83.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,407,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,423. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average is $95.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.