Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 181.83%.
Red Cat Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of RCAT opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 10.23. Red Cat has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,699,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,429,986.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.
