Reflexer Ungovernance Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,322.00 (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.01 or 0.00138480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and $48,322.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 251% against the dollar and now trades at $343.89 or 0.01716562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00827916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020916 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token launched on February 13th, 2021. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official website is reflexer.finance. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate.FLX is the Ungovernance token for RAI: A non pegged, ETH backed stable asset.”

