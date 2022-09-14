REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.09. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.14). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $130,003.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,821.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,132 shares of company stock valued at $277,579 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

