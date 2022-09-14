Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $226.94. 89,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

