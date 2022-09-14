Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 1,095 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.33% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 561.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.66. 328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,083. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.87 and its 200 day moving average is $166.52. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.91 and a 52 week high of $193.31.

