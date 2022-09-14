Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 468 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 94.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,006. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.89. The stock has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

