Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys Shares of 123,729 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 123,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,273,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

MGV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $97.70. 7,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,331. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.80 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

