Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $1,940,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 56,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Blackstone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $94.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.91. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

