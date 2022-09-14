Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.44 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.61. 21,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,479. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

