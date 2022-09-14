Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $3.89 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $104.96. The company had a trading volume of 97,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,819. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $107.57.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

