Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.66% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $353,000.

NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. 5,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,825. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00.

