Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. 218,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,147. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.