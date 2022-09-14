Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 27,785 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,785 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 890,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,828,000 after buying an additional 35,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $34.42. 1,386,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,529,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

