ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.04

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.04 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 26.32 ($0.32). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 50,264 shares trading hands.

ReNeuron Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £15.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Insider Transactions at ReNeuron Group

In other news, insider Iain G. Ross acquired 30,000 shares of ReNeuron Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($9,424.84). In related news, insider Barbara Staehelin acquired 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £38,100 ($46,036.73). Also, insider Iain G. Ross purchased 30,000 shares of ReNeuron Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £7,800 ($9,424.84).

ReNeuron Group Company Profile

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in the partnering stage in china and outside china for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

