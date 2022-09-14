Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Rent the Runway Trading Down 6.6 %

RENT traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 50,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,578. Rent the Runway has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.

Insider Activity at Rent the Runway

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RENT. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

