Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Rent the Runway Trading Down 6.6 %
RENT traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 50,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,578. Rent the Runway has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.
Insider Activity at Rent the Runway
In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on RENT. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.91.
Rent the Runway Company Profile
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent the Runway (RENT)
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.