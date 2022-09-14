Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Adyen’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Adyen in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year. The consensus estimate for Adyen’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADYEY. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) to €2,540.00 ($2,591.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,297.50.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $13.80 on Monday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

