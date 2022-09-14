Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up to $26.93

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.93, but opened at $27.89. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 7,666 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.