Reviewing Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) & ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Generation Hemp and ExlService, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A ExlService 1 0 5 0 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ExlService has a consensus price target of $159.83, indicating a potential downside of 9.21%. Given ExlService’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ExlService is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

98.4% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of ExlService shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Generation Hemp and ExlService’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $680,000.00 49.57 -$9.82 million N/A N/A ExlService $1.12 billion 5.19 $114.76 million $3.73 47.20

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -1,191.09% -15,656.36% -187.10% ExlService 10.05% 21.78% 12.00%

Summary

ExlService beats Generation Hemp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp, Inc. provide post-harvest and midstream services to growers by drying, processing, cleaning, and stripping harvested hemp directly from the field and wetbaled. It also owns and leases industrial warehouse in Denver. Generation Hemp, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. It also offers CareRadius, an integrated care management offering; and health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement to healthcare payers, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, and life sciences organizations. Further, it offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, payment integrity and care management, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

