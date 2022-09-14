Reviewing PlayAGS (AGS) & Its Peers

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PlayAGS to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PlayAGS and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 1 3 0 2.75 PlayAGS Competitors 49 160 383 6 2.58

PlayAGS presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.30%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 38.82%. Given PlayAGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

PlayAGS has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlayAGS’s rivals have a beta of -0.53, indicating that their average share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PlayAGS and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $259.70 million -$22.57 million -10.93 PlayAGS Competitors $1.60 billion $104.56 million 21.22

PlayAGS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PlayAGS. PlayAGS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PlayAGS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -7.66% -33.94% -1.89% PlayAGS Competitors -119.14% -15.19% -10.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of PlayAGS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of PlayAGS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PlayAGS beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

