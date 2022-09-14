Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 299.0% from the August 15th total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ RVPH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,993. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.76.

In other news, CFO Prabhu Narayan acquired 50,000 shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVPH Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

