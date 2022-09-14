Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 84,747 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 84,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,143,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $95.22 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.50.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

