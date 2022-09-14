Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 32,147 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000. Duke Energy comprises 1.1% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 555,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,099,000 after acquiring an additional 185,832 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

NYSE DUK opened at $108.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

