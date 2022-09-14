Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Invests $765,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.67. 5,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.94 and its 200 day moving average is $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.