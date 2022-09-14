Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Invests $857,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,651. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

