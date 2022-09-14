Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

