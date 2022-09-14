Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.