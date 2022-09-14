Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Takes $3.01 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,084 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $155.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.