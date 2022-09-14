Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Otis Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.06. 2,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $90.83.
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.
Otis Worldwide Profile
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.