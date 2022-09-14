Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.06. 2,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $90.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

