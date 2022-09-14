RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of RFIL opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $69.57 million, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 537,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,168.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.